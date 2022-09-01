Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers

By Doug Alden, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 1, 2022 at 10:03 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 9:36 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOSTON — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8. The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández. Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left. Jeurys Familia worked a scoreless ninth for a Boston staff that was constantly in trouble. The Rangers stranded 12 runners as they dropped their fifth straight.

