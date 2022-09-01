Southern Utah romps St Thomas 44-13 in home opener

The Thunderbirds will leave the Big Sky for the Western Athletic Conference in most sports, including football, on July 1, 2022. (Courtesy: SUU Athletics)

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a new era in Cedar City.

With a different stadium, conference, and head coach, Southern Utah kicked off the 2022 season with a win.

DeLane Fitzgerald's Thunderbirds squad was able to kickoff the WAC era by powering through the St. Thomas Tommies of Minnesota. Southern Utah junior quarterback Justin Miller threw for three touchdowns in an impressive offensive display to capitalize off key St. Thomas miscues.

First quarter

St. Thomas started off the game with a lighting fast touchdown drive that was set up by a 60-yard run from running back Hope Adebayo on the game's first play. But the Tommies were unable to build off the momentum as Southern Utah took control of the first half.

The Thunderbirds defense came up clutch in the quarter and recovered two fumbles and stopped two fourth down attempts by the Tommies, which helped the offense shift the momentum.

The Thunderbirds got on the board with a 27-yard field goal from kicker Jake Geradi to take a 7-3 deficit. But Miller later completed a deep pass to Isaiah Wooden for a 42-yard gain, which set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Bobby Cole to take a 10-7 lead.

Second quarter

After trading punts and recovering a fumble, SUU extend its lead when Miller threw a short pass to a wide-open Wooden, who ran down the right sideline for an electric 64-yard touchdown.

What are we cooking up tonight? Oh, just another Thunderbird TD 😎 pic.twitter.com/Aq0afkO4xh — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) September 2, 2022

St. Thomas attempted to respond when running back Shawn Shipman picked up a crucial first down, but the Tommies fumbled on a halfback toss, which led to a Thunderbirds field goal by Micah Petitt on the other side.

A late second quarter attempt to score in the red zone by the Tommies failed as quarterback Cade Sexauer threw an incompletion on fourth-and-1 from the Southern Utah's 14-yard line and the Thunderbirds went into the break with a 20-7 lead.

Third quarter

Southern Utah open up the second half with a punt, but the defense held St. Thomas on a fourth down attempt at midfield — its third stop on fourth down of the night — and Miller soon followed it up with a play-action pass it Mata'ava Ta'ase for a 6-yard score.

You didn't think we were slowing down now, did ya? 💨 pic.twitter.com/gAuomipRLY — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) September 2, 2022

The Thunderbirds then fooled the Tommies, and even the camera, with a fake PAT attempt that gave Southern Utah a successful 2-point conversion to take a 21-point lead.

Even fooled the camera guy with this one 🤐 @ebolingbroke8pic.twitter.com/St2ipzXBsG — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) September 2, 2022

On their next drive, St. Thomas took a methodical approach and slowly moved down the field in a 13-play drive that included a fourth down conversion attempt. Sexauer capped off the drive with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to cut into the Southern Utah's lead with just under five minutes left in the quarter.

St Thomas channeled their inner Nebraska and attempted a surprise onside kick that was quickly scooped up by Southern Utah and returned to the Tommies' 35-yard line, setting up the Thunderbirds in prime position for another score, a 23-yard field goal.

Fourth quarter

Blessed with good field position and a demoralized defense, Miller and the Thunderbirds capped off a two play, 51-yard drive when Miller found a wide-open Wooden for a 25-yard touchdown pass to take a 38-13 lead.

The finesse on this pass 🤌 @justinmiller_12 throws his third touchdown of the night pic.twitter.com/pXX0GTWKzn — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) September 2, 2022

Later in the quarter, the Thunderbirds capitalize off another interception that was later turned into a 1-yard rushing touchdown to take full control of the game.

Miller finished the night throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-35 passing, and Wooden finished with two touchdowns and 142 yards on five catches.

What's next?

The Thunderbirds travel to Salt Lake City on Sept. 10th to face reigning Pac-12 champions Utah at 11:30 a.m. MDT.

