No. 22 Wake Forest tops VMI behind Griffis, Turner, Morin

By Aaron Beard, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 8:59 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mitch Griffis threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start to help No. 22 Wake Forest beat VMI 44-10 in the opener for both schools. Griffis started with veteran Sam Hartman sidelined indefinitely by a non-football medical issue. Hartman led the Demon Deacons to last year's Atlantic Coast Conference championship game and was on the sideline for this one. Christian Turner and Taylor Morin added spectacular individual efforts on first-quarter scores for the Demon Deacons. Turner finished with 100 yards rushing and two TDs. Grant Swinehart had a scoring catch to lead VMI of the Championship Subdivision's Southern Conference.

