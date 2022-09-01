Hiers leads Samford to upset in his Bulldogs debut 27-17

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 8:19 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Michael Hiers threw for four touchdowns in his Samford debut and the Bulldogs upset FCS power Kennesaw State 27-17 in a season opener for both teams. Hiers, a junior college transfer, was 18-of-24 passing for 289 yards, completing two touchdown passes each to Kendall Watson and Chandler Smith. Watson had nine catches for a career-high 187 yards. Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd went over 1,000 rushing yards for his career but had just 64 yards on 35 carries with a score against the Bulldogs.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  