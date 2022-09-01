Hiers leads Samford to upset in his Bulldogs debut 27-17

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Michael Hiers threw for four touchdowns in his Samford debut and the Bulldogs upset FCS power Kennesaw State 27-17 in a season opener for both teams. Hiers, a junior college transfer, was 18-of-24 passing for 289 yards, completing two touchdown passes each to Kendall Watson and Chandler Smith. Watson had nine catches for a career-high 187 yards. Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd went over 1,000 rushing yards for his career but had just 64 yards on 35 carries with a score against the Bulldogs.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports