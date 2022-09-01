Campbell cruises past The Citadel 29-10 in season opener

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Hajj-Malik Williams threw for a touchdown, Caleb Dowden kicked three field goals and Campbell rolled to a 29-10 victory over The Citadel in a season opener. Williams gave the Fighting Camels the lead for good on the first possession of the game. His 14-yard scoring toss to Ezeriah Anderson capped a six-play, 74-yard drive. Dowden missed the extra-point. Lamagea McDowell ran for a 7-yard touchdown 42 seconds into the second quarter and Dowden connected from 36 yards out to put Campbell up 16-3 at halftime. Dowden added two field goals in the third quarter and Bryant Barr scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth to cap the scoring for Campbell.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports