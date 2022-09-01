Meneses delivers 3-run HR in 10th, Nationals beat A's 7-5

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WASHINGTON — Joey Meneses hit a game-winning three-run homer in the 10th inning to cap his first four-hit game as the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 7-5. Meneses, a 30-year-old rookie, homered to right-center off Oakland rookie Norge Ruiz (0-1), raising his average to .354. The Nationals pulled within 5-4 on Keibert Ruiz's one-out single. Lane Thomas walked with two outs, setting up Meneses. Shea Langeliers homered and drove in three runs for Oakland.

Related topics MLB National Sports