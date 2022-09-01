Meneses delivers 3-run HR in 10th, Nationals beat A's 7-5

By Patrick Stevens, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 7:13 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WASHINGTON — Joey Meneses hit a game-winning three-run homer in the 10th inning to cap his first four-hit game as the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 7-5. Meneses, a 30-year-old rookie, homered to right-center off Oakland rookie Norge Ruiz (0-1), raising his average to .354. The Nationals pulled within 5-4 on Keibert Ruiz's one-out single. Lane Thomas walked with two outs, setting up Meneses. Shea Langeliers homered and drove in three runs for Oakland.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Patrick Stevens

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  