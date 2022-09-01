Bradish superb, Orioles pound 3 homers, blank Guardians 3-0

By Tom Withers, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 1, 2022 at 8:03 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 7:13 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEVELAND — Kyle Bradish held Cleveland to two harmless singles in seven innings and Cedric Mullins homered on Shane Bieber's first pitch, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-0 win over the Guardians. Bradish had his second straight dominant performance. He and hasn't allowed a run in 15 straight innings. Cionel Pérez worked a perfect eighth and rookie Félix Bautista finished the two-hitter for his 11th save. The Orioles took two of three in this series between playoff hopefuls. Baltimore held Cleveland without a run over the final 21 innings. The Guardians' lead in the AL Central shrunk to one game over idle Minnesota.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Tom Withers

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  