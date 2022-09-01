Bradish superb, Orioles pound 3 homers, blank Guardians 3-0

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEVELAND — Kyle Bradish held Cleveland to two harmless singles in seven innings and Cedric Mullins homered on Shane Bieber's first pitch, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-0 win over the Guardians. Bradish had his second straight dominant performance. He and hasn't allowed a run in 15 straight innings. Cionel Pérez worked a perfect eighth and rookie Félix Bautista finished the two-hitter for his 11th save. The Orioles took two of three in this series between playoff hopefuls. Baltimore held Cleveland without a run over the final 21 innings. The Guardians' lead in the AL Central shrunk to one game over idle Minnesota.

×

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics MLB National Sports