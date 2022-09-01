Kansas rewards Leipold with extension through 2027 season

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas added an additional year to football coach Lance Leipold's contract that will keep him on the sideline through the 2027 season, a reward for a two-win first year that raised hopes for a long-awaited turnaround. Leipold was hired last year, shortly after the Jayhawks parted with Les Miles following a winless season and amid sexual harassment allegations from his time at LSU. And despite never having an opportunity to put together a full recruiting class or working with his team in spring football, Leipold's progress was evident in a late-season upset of Texas.



