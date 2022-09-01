Bears set to unveil conceptual plans for suburban stadium

By Andrew Seligman, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 4:45 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are set to unveil conceptual plans for a suburban stadium and entertainment complex next week. The team is considering a move from its longtime home, Soldier Field. The Bears have signed a purchase agreement for a 326-acre tract of land in Arlington Heights, Illinois, about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field. The team will hold a community meeting in the town next week and detail its plans. Team president Ted Phillips has said a deal likely wouldn't close until early 2023. That's when the team would decide if it makes sense financially to pursue the project.

Andrew Seligman

