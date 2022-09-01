Benfica signs US defender Brooks, German midfielder Draxler

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 4:43 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese club Benfica has signed World Cup winner Julian Draxler on a one-year loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old midfielder helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Benfica also reached a one-year deal with American free agent John Brooks. The move will help the 29-year-old defender contend for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster as he will be playing at a club with a high defensive line similar to what coach Gregg Berhalter uses in the U.S. national team.

