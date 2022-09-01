American defender John Brooks signs with Portugal's Benfica

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 1, 2022 at 5:01 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 4:09 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

American defender John Brooks signed a one-year contract with the Portuguese club Benfica. The 29-year-old, who left Germany's Wolfsburg at the end of last season, hopes to play his way back into contention for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster. After appearing in two of the first three qualifiers last September, he was dropped by coach Gregg Berhalter and has not been selected for the national team since. Berhalter said the U.S. employed a high defensive line that Brooks was unfamiliar with at Wolfsburg. Brooks scored against Ghana at the 2014 World Cup.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  