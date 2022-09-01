Kalen DeBoer set for bigger stage as he debuts at Washington

By Tim Booth, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 3:34 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — Kalen DeBoer is set to finally make his debut as the head coach at Washington. It's been a long offseason of transition following a tumultuous 2021 season that ended with the Huskies' worst record since 2008 and the firing of former coach Jimmy Lake. It's been DeBoer's task to reinvigorate the players in the program and a fan base that has soured on the team. DeBoer's debut comes on Saturday night when the Huskies host Kent State. Washington is DeBoer's first head coaching position in a power conference program, but his previous stops indicate it could be a quick turnaround for the Huskies.

Tim Booth

