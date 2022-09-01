Panthers place Darnold on IR; QB will miss at least 4 games

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed Sam Darnold on injured reserve, meaning the backup quarterback will miss at least the first four games. Darnold sustained a high ankle sprain during Carolina's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 19. He started 11 games last season for the Panthers, but lost his starting job to Baker Mayfield this preseason. General manager Scott Fitterer said the team has no plans to add a quarterback to the 53-man roster at this time and is comfortable going into the season with just Mayfield and P.J. Walker.

