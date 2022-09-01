Liverpool signs Arthur Melo on loan to bolster midfield

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool bolstered its midfield by adding Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season in the final hours of the summer transfer window. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had belatedly made signing a midfielder a priority due to injuries at the position most recently to captain Jordan Henderson. The England international sustained a hamstring injury in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Newcastle at Anfield, leaving the field after 71 minutes. Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are also out injured, forcing Klopp to make a late foray into the market. The 26-year-old Melo himself was slowed by injuries last season and hasn't started a game this season either because of a foot problem.

×

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics Soccer National Sports