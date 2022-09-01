San Diego State will open its new stadium against Arizona

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

San Diego State will open its new 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium when it hosts Arizona on Saturday. The new stadium sits just east of where 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium used to rise in Mission Valley. The $310 million stadium represents SDSU's first true home-field advantage since the Aztecs played on campus decades ago. This will be SDSU's first game in San Diego since 2019. It played the last two seasons at a suburban Los Angeles soccer stadium while the new stadium was being built. Arizona is looking to bounce back from a 1-11 first season under coach Jedd Fisch that included a 38-14 home loss to SDSU.

