Man United beats Leicester 1-0 for 3rd straight win in EPL

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 1, 2022 at 4:14 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 2:58 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LEICESTER, England — Manchester United secured its third straight win in the Premier League by beating Leicester 1-0 as Cristiano Ronaldo again only made a late appearance off the bench. Jadon Sancho finished off a flowing move on the break for the only goal of the game in the 23rd as United's players backed up victories over Liverpool and Southampton to put their early-season crisis behind them. It was only 10 days ago that United went into its home game against Liverpool on the back of back-to-back defeats to open the season with doubts swirling around the suitability of its recently hired manager, Erik ten Hag, and his new signings.

