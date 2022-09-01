Atalanta bids Iličić goodbye and discovers Koopmeiners

By Andrew Dampf, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 1, 2022 at 3:13 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 2:51 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ROME — On the night that Atalanta bid goodbye to emblematic striker Josip Iličić the Bergamo club may have found a new star. Teun Koopmeiners scored all three goals in a 3-1 win over Torino and Atalanta moved joint top of Serie A with Roma. The 24-year-old Netherlands midfielder is in his second season at Atalanta and has already matched his output of four goals in all of 2021-22. Atalanta remained unbeaten and is level with Roma one point ahead of Inter Milan. Torino lost for the first time this season and is three points behind. Bologna and Salernitana drew 1-1.

