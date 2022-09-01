Barcelona clears more salary cap room on deadline day

By Tales Azzoni, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 1, 2022 at 5:01 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 2:17 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MADRID — Barcelona was busy in the beginning of the transfer window trying to boost its squad and making some high-profile signings that included Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. But ahead of the transfer deadline the focus was mainly on getting rid of players to clear up some extra salary cap room. Barcelona worked to offload players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergiño Dest and Martin Braithwaite, allowing for the last-minute arrivals of defenders Héctor Bellerín from Arsenal and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea. Dest reached a deal with AC Milan and Braithwaite with Espanyol, while Aubameyang was set to return to England to join Chelsea.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Tales Azzoni

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  