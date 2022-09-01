No bus, no fuss: Slovenia opens EuroBasket defense with win

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 1, 2022 at 3:02 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 1:36 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLOGNE, Germany — The bus that was hired to take Slovenia to its opening game of the EuroBasket tournament never arrived at the team hotel. The defending European champions didn't panic then. And they didn't panic when they were in trouble late in the game, either. Mike Tobey scored six of his 24 points in a late run that put Slovenia ahead to stay, and the reigning EuroBasket winners opened defense of their title by topping Lithuania 92-85 in a Group B game.

The Associated Press

