McGowan shoots 9-under 62 to lead Made in HimmerLand

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 12:48 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FARSO, Denmark — English golfer Ross McGowan shot a bogey-free, 9-under 62 to lead by one stroke after the first round of Made in HimmerLand in Denmark. McGowan chipped in for eagle at his next-to-last hole and tapped in for birdie at the par-4 No. 9 to overtake a group of five players on 8 under. They were Justin Walters, Matthew Southgate, Ewen Ferguson along with the Danish pair Rasmus Hojgaard and Marcus Helligkilde. Ferguson is looking for his third title of the season and made an eagle 2 at his first hole before following that up with six birdies in another bogey-free round.

