Utah reports 2,947 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths over past week

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,947 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths over past week.
The daily average for new cases stood at 421. On Thursday, 159 patients in hospitals across the state had the coronavirus.
Compared to the previous week, a higher number of wastewater testing facilities were seeing increased or elevated levels of the virus — 44.1% compared to 23.5% of sites, according to the health department data.
But the percentage of emergency room visitors who tested positive for COVID-19 fell to 2.54%, from 2.7% the previous week.
To date, Utah has confirmed 1,029,759 COVID-19 cases and 4,981 deaths due to the disease.