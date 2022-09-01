Syracuse hosts ACC rival Louisville in season opener

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 12:28 p.m.

 

Syracuse opens its season at home against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Louisville on Saturday night. Both Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and Syracuse's Dino Babers are coming off losing seasons, and a fast start by winning a conference game is the goal. The Orange return an offensive backfield led by dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader and record-setting tailback Sean Tucker. The Cardinals will counter with quarterback Malik Cunningham, who accounted for 39 touchdowns last season and totaled 3,872 yards of total offense. He also became just the second quarterback in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.

The Associated Press

