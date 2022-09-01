No. 9 Oklahoma hosts UTEP in season opener

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

No. 9 Oklahoma seeks a strong start under new coach Brent Venables as the Sooners host UTEP. New Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and new defensive coordinator Ted Roof are trying to establish themselves. But 41% of the roster is new and 52% of the players have never taken a snap for the team. Even with all the new faces, the Sooners expect to be in the playoff hunt, so they can't afford to slip in their opener. UTEP is coming off a loss to North Texas in its opener.

