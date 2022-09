Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Tony Elliott is hoping to avoid starting his tenure at Virginia the way predecessor Bronco Mendenhall did. It was six years ago when the Spiders welcomed the Cavaliers then-new coach to the state with a 37-20 victory. The teams meet again on Saturday. Elliott's team is bolstered by the return of record-setting quarterback Brennan Armstrong and a stable of talented receivers, but hopes to bring a more balanced attack to the table than last season.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports