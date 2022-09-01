Temple-Duke matchup pairs 2 first-time head coaches

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 12:05 p.m.

 

Duke and Temple meet on Friday night in a matchup or first-time head coaches. The Blue Devils are led by Mike Elko, who previously coached on the Texas A&M staff. The Owls are led by Stan Drayton, who previously worked at Texas. Duke says it marks only the fourth time since 1982 that two first-time head coaches will make their debuts against one another. The Owls' offense and Blue Devils' defense pairs two of the nation's worst units last season. Duke closed last season with eight straight losses. Temple finished with seven losses in a row.

The Associated Press

