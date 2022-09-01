Aranda wants No. 10 Baylor to have crisper start to '22

By Stephen Hawkins, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 11:35 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WACO, Texas — Tenth-ranked Baylor is coming off a school-record 12 wins and going into this season opener as an overwhelming favorite. Coach Dave Aranda wants these Bears to develop their own identity. He certainly wants a crisper start. Long before the Bears were Big 12 champions and won the Sugar Bowl, they began last season having to grind out a victory at Texas State. Baylor plays Saturday night against Albany, an FCS team from New York that was 2-9 last season. This wasn't the expected 2022 opener for the Bears, who had planned to host Louisiana Tech before that game was canceled in January.

Stephen Hawkins

