Suspect UNC secondary faces challenge in App State QB Brice

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 11:08 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

North Carolina travels to Appalachian State for bragging rights in the Tar Heel State. App State's Chase Brice is coming of a season in which he threw for a school-record 3,337 yards and 27 touchdowns. The sixth-year quarterback will look to take advantage of a North Carolina secondary that looked very suspect last week against Florida A&M. The Tar Heels allowed unheralded Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa to complete 28 of 38 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. The game has been sold out since July with more than 30,000 fans expected at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  