Knight sets points record in US win at women's hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark — United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women's hockey world championship with a goal and an assist as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals. The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser's previous mark of 86. Hannah Bilka and Taylor Heise both had a hat trick for the U.S. The Americans will next face the Czech Republic, which reached the last four for the first time by upsetting Olympic bronze medalist Finland 2-1 in overtime. Defending champion Canada beat Sweden 3-0 to set up a semifinal against Switzerland, which beat Japan 2-1 after a shootout in the first quarterfinal.