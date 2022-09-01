Knight sets points record in US win at women's hockey worlds

Goalkeeper Aniko Nemeth of Hungary in action with Hilary Knight of the United States during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey match between The United States and Hungary in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HERNING, Denmark — United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women's hockey world championship with a goal and an assist as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals. The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser's previous mark of 86. Hannah Bilka and Taylor Heise both had a hat trick for the U.S. The Americans will next face the Czech Republic, which reached the last four for the first time by upsetting Olympic bronze medalist Finland 2-1 in overtime. Defending champion Canada beat Sweden 3-0 to set up a semifinal against Switzerland, which beat Japan 2-1 after a shootout in the first quarterfinal.

×

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics National Sports