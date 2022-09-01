PSG offloads many players but misses out on signing Skriniar

By Jerome Pugmire, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 1, 2022 at 4:17 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — French champion Paris Saint-Germain offloaded several players on a busy last day of the transfer window but missed out on signing Inter Milan's central defender Milan Skriniar. PSG coach Christophe Galtier at least got his wish when Fabian Ruiz joined on a five-year deal from Napoli. PSG's outlay of 130 million euros ($130 million) so far included midfielders Vitinha (Portugal) and Renato Sanches (Lille) and right back Nordi Mukiele (Leipzig). But Galtier really wanted another defender so he can rotate his squad properly. PSG reportedly offered 60 million euros for the 27-year-old Skriniar. Italian champion Inter held out for more and the deal fell through.

