Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead despite fall; Carapaz wins stage

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 1, 2022 at 10:32 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ESTEPONA, Spain — Remco Evenepoel got back on his bicycle and quickly rejoined the peloton despite having bruises and cuts showing through a big gash on the side of his shorts. It was just a scare for the young Belgian rider who overcame a fall with about 45 kilometers to go in the 12th stage of the Spanish Vuelta to keep his overall lead entering the second half of the final Grand Tour race of the year. Olympic champion Richard Carapaz won the stage with a dominant run on the final climb to earn his first Vuelta victory.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  