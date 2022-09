The BYU volleyball team plays its Blue and White scrimmage on Aug. 20. (Nate Edwards, BYU)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

It has been a difficult few days trying to thoughtfully and fairly sort out facts, feelings and ethical decision making about what happened at the BYU-Duke volleyball game on Aug. 26. I was there and so were my students.

To read the full story go to Deseret.com.

×

Most recent News stories