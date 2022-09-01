FIFA bans soccer official for sexually harassing female refs

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ZURICH — FIFA judges have banned a male soccer official from Zimbabwe for five years for sexually harassing female referees. Obert Zhoya was found guilty of "abusing his position to sexually harass" three women. FIFA announced the verdict of its ethics committee including a fine of $20,300. Zhoya had been secretary general of the Zimbabwe Football Association's referees committee with influence over training match officials and appointing them to games. FIFA says its evidence included written statements from the women. The latest sexual abuse case for FIFA follows investigations and sanctions against senior soccer officials in Afghanistan and Haiti.

