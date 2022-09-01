FIFA bans soccer official for sexually harassing female refs

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 9:13 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ZURICH — FIFA judges have banned a male soccer official from Zimbabwe for five years for sexually harassing female referees. Obert Zhoya was found guilty of "abusing his position to sexually harass" three women. FIFA announced the verdict of its ethics committee including a fine of $20,300. Zhoya had been secretary general of the Zimbabwe Football Association's referees committee with influence over training match officials and appointing them to games. FIFA says its evidence included written statements from the women. The latest sexual abuse case for FIFA follows investigations and sanctions against senior soccer officials in Afghanistan and Haiti.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  