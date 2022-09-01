News / Utah / Police & Courts

2 critically injured in Tremonton shooting, police say

By Ashley Imlay, KSL.com | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 9:44 a.m.

 
Two men were critically injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Tremonton, police said.

Two men were critically injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Tremonton, police said. (BlurAZ, Shutterstock)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TREMONTON — Two men were critically injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Tremonton, police said.

A fight between three men happened at 350 W. 1000 North in the old La-Z-Boy parking lot. Two of the men sustained gunshot wounds, Tremonton police said in a statement.

Officers said they found the man they believe shot the others and took him into custody.

The two men who were shot were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

"Many thanks to the Tremonton and Garland police officers and the Box Elder Sheriff's Department for their quick and effective response to this incident. The officers responded to the incident with skill and professionalism. I am grateful no officers were injured and that our community is safe," Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren said in a Facebook post.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsNorthern Utah
Ashley Imlay covers state politics and breaking news for KSL.com. A lifelong Utahn, Ashley has also worked as a reporter for the Deseret News and is a graduate of Dixie State University.

Most Viewed

SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  