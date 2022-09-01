2 critically injured in Tremonton shooting, police say

Two men were critically injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Tremonton, police said. (BlurAZ, Shutterstock)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TREMONTON — Two men were critically injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Tremonton, police said.

A fight between three men happened at 350 W. 1000 North in the old La-Z-Boy parking lot. Two of the men sustained gunshot wounds, Tremonton police said in a statement.

Officers said they found the man they believe shot the others and took him into custody.

The two men who were shot were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

"Many thanks to the Tremonton and Garland police officers and the Box Elder Sheriff's Department for their quick and effective response to this incident. The officers responded to the incident with skill and professionalism. I am grateful no officers were injured and that our community is safe," Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren said in a Facebook post.

