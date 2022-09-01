Man critically injured after shooting at Clearfield cemetery, police say

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

CLEARFIELD — A man was critically injured after being shot Wednesday night in Clearfield, police said.

About 9:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call from someone who reported hearing screaming and gunshots at the cemetery at 1050 State Street, said Clearfield police Assistant Chief Devin Rogers.

Witnesses reported hearing a man screaming at another man that "if he wanted to live, he needed to get back in a vehicle," Rogers said, and they also reported seeing a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the two men then got into a white pickup truck and left the area.

A short time later, a 39-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound was dropped off at a Layton hospital, Rogers said. The man was in critical condition.

Soon after, Layton police found the pickup truck believed to be driven by the other man and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Antelope Drive near I-15. One man, also 39, was detained, Rogers said.

Investigators late Wednesday were trying to interview both the victim and the other man. Police do not yet know what the two were doing at the cemetery at the time of the argument.

Rogers said police do not believe there is an outstanding threat to the public in connection to the shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet talked to law enforcement can call 801-525-2806 to report what they saw.

