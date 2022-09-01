English soccer flaunts financial power in $2.2 billion spree

A record spending spree by Premier League clubs in the summer transfer market passed the $2.2 billion mark before the window closed with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and belatedly Chelsea all signing players. The headline transfer on a typically frantic final day of trading was the arrival of Brazil winger Antony at United from Ajax for $95 million. Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus and City signed defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund. Fueled by income from huge global broadcasting deals, Premier League clubs has left the rest of Europe in its wake with its heavy spending.

