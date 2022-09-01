Man United spending up to $240M as Antony completes move

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 3:06 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United has taken the cost of its recent rebuild to nearly $240 million by completing the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax on the final day of the transfer window. The 22-year-old Antony became United's second most expensive signing at $95 million and is the latest player to arrive at Old Trafford from the Dutch league. Erik ten Hag left Ajax to take over as United manager and has brought Lisandro Martinez and now Antony with him from the Amsterdam club. Tyrell Malacia was signed from Feyenoord and former Ajax player Christian Eriksen has joined on a free transfer.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  