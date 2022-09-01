Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

LAYTON — Mary Green and her husband visited Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized.

"My husband was here three or four times to fish," Green said. "He's been wanting to learn fly fishing."

Green and her dog, Wally, planned to walk a lap around the water.

"We walked through some grassy areas and we got over to the other side," she said.

That's when the soil got squishier.

"I tried to move over further toward the tree line and get away from the water," she said.

One minute, she was standing up. The next: "All of a sudden, I went down."

Green said she sank fast, like quicksand.

"When I finally settled, I was up to my chest in sludge mud," she said.

Green said she slowly started to turn in circles, trying to find higher ground.

"I thought, oh my gosh, I guess this is the end of my life here because I could not, for anything, pull me out," she said. "I must have struggled for at least 10 or 15 minutes."

She finally was able to pull herself out, as well as her dog, who was about six feet away in more shallow sludge.

"I was praying on the way out that I wouldn't find any more deep areas, and I finally found my way back," she said.

Once she got past the shock, Green decided to take action. She called the city.

"My only hope is that the city of Layton does put some signs up," she said.

She also posted her story online.

Adams Reservoir in Layton is pictured Wednesday. Mary Green says she sunk in mud near the water's edge on Monday. (Photo: Shelby Lofton, KSL-TV)

"There's much concern about this. One lady said her 13-year-old was in up to his head. Another lady said that she and her children lost their shoes."

Green said she'll go on walks again, but away from the water's edge.

"I'll bring a stick with me and definitely be more careful," she said.

Green met with Layton City officials and they talked about what happened to her. City officials told KSL that after the meeting, they decided not to put up signs in the area. They said there's nothing out of the ordinary around the perimeter of the reservoir but did note the water levels are low.

