Cyclist dies after crashing into guardrail on Hell Hole Trail in southern Utah

By Chris Reed, St. George News | Posted - Sept. 1, 2022 at 7:21 a.m.

 
The Hell Hole Trailhead sign set along Telegraph Street in Washington, Washington County, Feb. 18, 2020. A bicyclist riding down Hell Hole Trail in Washington died Wednesday after police said he lost control going down a steep decline and flew off the trail, colliding with a guardrail.

The Hell Hole Trailhead sign set along Telegraph Street in Washington, Washington County, Feb. 18, 2020. A bicyclist riding down Hell Hole Trail in Washington died Wednesday after police said he lost control going down a steep decline and flew off the trail, colliding with a guardrail. (Mori Kessler, St. George News)

ST. GEORGE — A bicyclist riding down Hell Hole Trail in the city of Washington died Wednesday after police said he lost control going down a steep decline and flew off the trail, colliding with a guardrail.

Police said Jeffrey Swain, 52, was not wearing protective gear as he was riding on a mountain bike between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on the downward path next to Canyon Park.

"He was heading southbound on the trail there, which is a heavily declined hill, Washington Police Lt. Kory Klotz said. "He was cooking along on his Huffy mountain bike with no helmet, no protective measures.

"Halfway down there's a sharp corner. He didn't make that corner and headed directly to the guardrail."

