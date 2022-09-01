3 new studies show weight loss isn't all about diet and exercise

(Shutterstock)

"All you have to do is eat less and move more."

Not only is this categorically wrong but it is extremely frustrating to hear—especially from your doctor. Unfortunately, your doctor is sharing very old concepts with you. It takes an estimated 17 years for discoveries from scientific research to reach your doctor and shift his or her medical advice. The talk show hosts and internet searches are also often teaching incorrect or outdated information.

The problem is that even trusted sources such as medical journals are often propagating bad information. The New England Journal of Medicine reported that "false and scientifically unsupported beliefs about obesity are pervasive" in our medical journals.

Ideally, you would find the answers for yourself by studying the 500,000 scientific papers published on the subject and some 100 new ones published every day. This, however, is a daunting task and not one that many of you will undertake. Dr. Whit Roberts of Health Utah offers an alternative. "You can turn to experts who have made it their life study to cull through the hundreds of thousands of pages of research or more likely to the doctors who follow those experts." Roberts, one of those doctors, tells us that there are some fascinating facts that you have likely never heard that can jump-start or keep your weight loss efforts on track. Here are just three of them.

One: Chronobiology

By this time, you have probably heard of intermittent fasting. What you haven't heard of is chronobiology or the study of how the rhythms of the sun, moon and seasons affect our bodies' mental, physical and emotional cycles. That study won the researchers the Nobel Prize in medicine in 2017. Roberts explains that their research has led to our refined understanding of the most effective form of intermittent fasting. Roberts says that it matters when you fast not just how long you fast.

Apparently, the old adage that breakfast is the most important meal of the day is actually true, despite the fact that millions of Americans are skipping it. Among the many things you'll learn as a weight loss patient at Health Utah, is why eating breakfast is important. Roberts explains that calories eaten in the morning are treated differently by the body than calories eaten at night.

In the morning, your body is preparing for the need of ready energy by converting your food to glycogen, a short-term energy storage molecule. To accomplish this, your body burns those hated fat stores. It's an altogether different story in the evening, however. The body is preparing for a restful, restorative night's sleep. Calories eaten at dinner or in the evening are more often stored as fat, a long-term energy storage molecule. "The take-home message," Roberts says, "skipping dinner is far more effective than skipping breakfast for losing weight. All other things being equal you will lose more weight fasting in the evening than in the morning."

Two: Bad bacteria

A second weight loss truth straight from scientific literature is that bad bacteria in your gut causes weight gain. One of Robert's patients learned this the hard way. Tory, a 43-year-old woman, went to Health Utah after she suddenly started gaining weight. She gained 40 pounds within six months despite being on a diet. She went to the doctor and had her hormones and thyroid tested. They were fine. She even hired a personal trainer. Nothing she did seemed to make a difference. She just kept gaining weight.

At Health Utah, Roberts conducted a thorough examination including evaluation of her medical history and testing. He learned that she had had two courses of antibiotics for a severe sinus infection prior to the weight gain. Those antibiotics had wiped out a good portion of her good and bad bacteria. As the colonies of bacteria grew back, the bad gained more ground as she consumed soda and sugary treats that they preferentially fed upon.

Tory underwent a course of care at Health Utah, lost 45 pounds, experienced a large increase in energy, and saw a dramatic decrease in her lifelong anxiety. Now, Tory is a huge advocate of Health Utah and the therapies and healing modalities offered there.

Three: Hidden fat

The third science-supported weight loss fact shared by Roberts shocks almost everyone who hears it. Chicken is more fattening than beef. Yep, you and I have been duped. It has been shown that eating just one chicken breast every 10 days can cause significant weight gain, as shown in more than one study. No wonder so many are struggling with weight loss as they force down their diet-approved chicken breast every day.

Health Utah helps you cut through such misinformation, industry-biased propaganda, and popular myths. This article touches on just a few of these. Roberts has developed his proprietary weight loss protocols over his 25 years of practice incorporating evidence-based weight loss methods. If you struggle with stubborn weight, it just may be that his scientific approach to identifying and correcting underlying causes of your stubborn weight is right for you.

Roberts is quick to explain that such stubborn weight can be caused by a much larger variety of conditions beyond the scope of this article. These can include toxins, insomnia, infection, allergies, hormone imbalances, candida, emotional issues, liver and gallbladder dysfunction, and many more. He and his staff identify and address all of these potential underlying conditions with their weight loss protocols. "Testing is the key to discovering if there are potential underlying issues making your weight loss efforts so difficult," says Roberts.

