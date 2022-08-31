Copa Libertadores set to be 3rd straight all-Brazil final

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAO PAULO — The Copa Libertadores final is set to be an all-Brazilian affair for the third year in a row after this week's first leg of the semifinals. Flamengo crushed Argentina's Velez Sarsfield away 4-0 which featured a hat-trick by striker Pedro. And defending champions Palmeiras lost 1-0 to Athletico Paranaense. The second leg will be played next week. Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2-1 in last year's decider. The year before, the Sao Paulo team beat its local rival Santos 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium.

