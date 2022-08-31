White Sox end 5-game skid behind Lynn, beat Royals 4-2

By Mark Gonzales, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:14 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Lance Lynn pitched four-hit ball through seven innings, Elvis Andrus hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 to snap a five-game losing streak. Lynn (4-5), who was reinstated from the bereavement list before the game, didn't walk a batter and struck out eight for the fifth time this season. The Royals had scored 24 runs in their previous two games. Chicago (64-66) won for the first time under bench coach Miguel Cairo, who served his second game as acting manager while Tony La Russa is on indefinite leave for an unspecified health issue. The Royals (53-78) lost for the third time in five games. Rookie Bobby Witt hit his 19th home run.

