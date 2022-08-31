Toro's two-run HR carries Mariners past Tigers, 5-3

By Dana Gauruder, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:21 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 for their fifth win in six games. Toro, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, had two hits. Eugenio Suarez also hit a two-run homer for the Mariners. Seattle starter Marco Gonzales (10-12) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. Paul Sewald worked around two walks in the ninth to get his 17th save. Jeimer Candelario drove in two runs for Detroit. Starting pitcher Tyler Alexander allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings, while Alex Lange (4-4) took the loss.

