Margot drives in go-ahead run, Rays nip Marlins 2-1 in 10

By Alanis Thames, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:21 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:16 p.m.

 

MIAMI — Manuel Margot singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning and prevented a run by tracking down a flyball to deep center in the bottom half, leading the Tampa Bay Rays past the Miami Marlins 2-1. The Marlins intentionally walked Yandy Díaz before Margot's line-drive single to right field drove in automatic runner Yu Chang from second. Jason Adam pitched a scoreless ninth and Jalen Beeks got three outs in the bottom of the 10th for his second save. Margot tracked down Charles Leblanc's drive to the warning track and made a leaping catch. Beeks then struck out Peyton Burdick and retired Joey Wendle on a groundout.

