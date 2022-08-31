Riqui Puig scores in 89th to give LA 2-2 tie with Toronto FC

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:10 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TORONTO — Riqui Puig scored his first MLS goal in the 89th minute to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Wednesday night in former Reds coach Greg Vanney's return to BMO Field. Puig, a former Barcelona product making his second start for the Galaxy, hammered a shot past goalkeeper Alex Bono. Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (9-13-7) the lead in the 81st minute on a penalty kick. Former Toronto player Raheem Edwards conceded the penalty, cutting down Bernardeschi as the winger sliced into the box. Bernardeschi has six goals in eight games for Toronto.Douglas Costa opened the scoring for Los Angeles (11-11-5) in the 24th minute. Jesus Jimenez tied it in the 62nd.

