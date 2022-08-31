RSL blanks Minnesota 3-0 in front of 14th-consecutive sellout crowd

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SANDY — Real Salt Lake got its first win at home in over a month and flexed its offensive talents in a 3-0 win over Minnesota United FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday.

The result keeps RSL in sixth place in the Western Conference, 4 points clear of the playoff line and just 2 points behind third-place Minnesota. The RioT reached sellout status for the 14th consecutive time this season, and RSL got its first shutout and home win since July 17 against Sporting Kansas City.

"There's been this acclimation phase where we struggled to get results," head coach Pablo Mastroeni said. "I feel like everyone has grasped and understands the roles and responsibilities, and tonight I think it was it was on full display."

The Jefferson Savarino-Sergio Cordova connection proved to be lethal in recent weeks, and it was again on Wednesday, with some help from a Minnesota defender's header. Savarino tore up his favored right wing, sent a cross into the box that Minnesota failed to clear, and the ball landed at the feet of Cordova. All the striker had to do was dribble around one defender and slot it home for his fourth goal in five games.

It was a notable and important goal for several reasons, but perhaps most memorable for the hundreds (or thousands?) of stuffed animals that were thrown onto the field by fans immediately after the goal as part of RSL's "Kick Childhood Cancer Night" at the RioT.

Cordova goal, followed by a hailstorm of teddy bears. #RSLpic.twitter.com/lsELaSoBK6 — Lucas Muller (@lucaswmuller) September 1, 2022

RSL fed off the home crowd and the infectious stuffed animal energy to keep its foot on the pedal and get a second goal of the opening half hour. Aaron Herrera made his way up the right flank and sent a cross into the box, but this time, Savarino was on the receiving end of it. He stuck out his foot and sent home his sixth goal of the season in the 23rd minute.

The defense and possession from RSL was impressive in the first half; Minnesota was unable to get off a single shot against the Claret and Cobalt in the opening 45 minutes. It was also the first time RSL scored two goals in the first half since July 24, 2021.

"I think defensively, as a group, we made it really difficult for them to find any really clear chances," Mastroeni said. "And offensively, I think we created a ton, both in our structured offense, but really transition as well. So I think when all those things start coming together, and you're getting results, that's when you feel the belief in the group because what we're doing is working."

Anderson Julio, the hero of last week's draw in Dallas, was subbed on in the 71st minute and didn't take long to get his second goal in as many games. Andrew Brody played a searching through ball on the break and Julio took a touch around the goalkeeper to open up the goal and send home the cherry on top of a statement victory.

Oh Mr. Julio you amazing amazing man. pic.twitter.com/c6Nu7kCLYA — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 1, 2022

RSL used all five of its subs in the second half to give players a rest in the second game in four days, with another match coming up on Sunday against LAFC in California. New addition Bryan Oviedo made his home debut in front of the crowd at Rio Tinto and tested out a slightly advanced position along the left wing where Justin Meram typically plays.

Youngster Diego Luna got some crucial minutes toward the end, as well, replacing Savarino as the team's No. 10 — the creative playmaker leading the attack. Mastroeni spoke of the importance of finding a balance in his rotation and the challenge of finding a way to incorporate new players and provide others rest, while also maintaining the team's on-field chemistry as it prepares for a playoff push.

"As we look towards the weekend, gotta wait until Friday just to have an idea as to how (the players) feel, and then Saturday really making decisions," Mastroeni said. "But there will probably be three or four or five new players starting the game (in LA)."

The third game in eight days for RSL comes on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. MDT against league-leading LAFC at Banc of California Stadium.

×

Most recent Real Salt Lake stories