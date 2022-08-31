Henderson homers in debut; Orioles beat Guardians 4-0

By Steve Herrick, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:21 p.m.

 

CLEVELAND — Gunnar Henderson homered in his major league debut and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0. The 21-year-old Henderson was called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day. He homered to lead off the fourth inning against Triston McKenzie. The game's No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America drove a 2-2 pitch to right-center field for his first big league hit. He singled in the ninth and went 2-for-4. Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer in the eighth and had three RBIs while Jordan Lyles held the Guardians to four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

