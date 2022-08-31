MLB: Umpire Hernández blew calls, losing World Series job

By Ronald Blum, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:23 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:50 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball says Ángel Hernández was on track to umpire in the 2018 World Series before getting overturned three times at first base on video reviews during Game 3 of that year's AL Division Series. MLB made that assertion in response to the latest legal filing by Hernández. Hernández, born in Cuba, sued in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. A federal judge granted a summary judgment to MLB in March 2021. Hernández appealed that decision.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Ronald Blum

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  