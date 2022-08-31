MLB: Umpire Hernández blew calls, losing World Series job

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball says Ángel Hernández was on track to umpire in the 2018 World Series before getting overturned three times at first base on video reviews during Game 3 of that year's AL Division Series. MLB made that assertion in response to the latest legal filing by Hernández. Hernández, born in Cuba, sued in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. A federal judge granted a summary judgment to MLB in March 2021. Hernández appealed that decision.

