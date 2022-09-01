Utah State University forms new division, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

LOGAN — Utah State University is pushing toward greater diversity, equity and inclusion with an all-new department bearing that name.

As USU's first vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Jane Irungu is forming a diversity council that will be made up of staff, faculty, and students.

"What I'm looking for is a culture change in the way we do things, the way we interact with others," Irungu said.

Jane Irungu was named as Utah State University's first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion in May. (Photo: Utah State University)

Irungu held similar positions at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Oregon before coming to USU. She was born and raised in Kenya, where she later served as a teacher and school principal.

She said equity and inclusion in Utah have to be contextualized within the history of our country, by looking at the progress of the civil rights movement and the history of discrimination against certain groups.

"These are practices, systems, ways of doing things that we get to make sure that every single person has their voice included, that our curriculum is diverse," Irungu said.

She said these efforts are not political. They'll need everyone's help in making a culture change here.

"It should not be controversial to treat people fairly. It should not be controversial to have equitable practices," Irungu explained, adding that we can't forget where we've been and how far we've come.

"Equity and inclusion also really has to be contextualized within the history of America," Irungu said. "The history of the civil rights, the history of discrimination of some groups."

But she doesn't want these issues to impede growing and moving forward as a country.

"Your past experiences should not dictate your future. It really should be an opportunity for a better future."

×

Related stories

Most recent Education stories