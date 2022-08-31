AP source: Bills set to sign ex-Broncos punter Sam Martin

By John Wawrow, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:12 p.m.

 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign Sam Martin. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The Bills must also make a corresponding cut to free up room on the roster for Martin, who was cut by the Denver Broncos on Monday. The signing comes following a weekend after Buffalo cut Matt Araiza, after the rookie was accused of being involved in a gang rape of a 17-year-old last fall.

John Wawrow

