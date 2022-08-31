Pack put greater focus on special teams in roster decisions

By Steve Megargee, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are serious about upgrading a special teams unit that has struggled for multiple years and had numerous breakdowns in a playoff loss last season. The Packers' decisions as they put together their 53-man roster make the emphasis even more apparent. General manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged the Packers made decisions that "might be out of character for us" as they prioritized players who could boost special teams even if they might not have much of a role on offense or defense.

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Steve Megargee

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  